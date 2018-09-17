Doncaster town centre road closed as £2m refurbishment starts 

A key Doncaster town centre street has been closed off this morning as a £2 million regeneration project gets under way.

Hall Gate has been closed to traffic as work on Doncaster Council’s Quality Streets initiative continues. The road will be closed off until April next year.

The area is to be transformed with a 2 million makeover.

The aim is to improve Hall Gate and adjoining Silver Street and make the town centre a vibrant, desirable visitor destination, according to the authority.

READ MORE: Doncaster’s Silver Street is the most violent in town

The investment will see some key changes being made to the area, such as widening the footpaths.

A Doncaster Council statement said: “Hall Gate provides the arrival point from South Parade into the town centre, and we recognise that Silver Street is the key to a successful evening and night time economy. We're working on design concepts to improve this area.

“The £2 million Quality Streets scheme will see significant improvements made to Hall Gate and Silver Street.”

READ MORE: Doncaster town centre ‘party streets’ to be transformed with £2 million makeover

The changes will see Hall Gate transformed into a pedestrian friendly area. The road will be narrowed to make it one way to all traffic and the pavements will be upgraded and made wider.

This will create more outside space for businesses to have alfresco areas. Bus stops will be improved, dedicated cycle lanes installed and existing parking bays removed.

Silver Street will be one way with daytime access and pedestrianised at night time. This will have great benefits for businesses allowing them to create alfresco areas and visitors and residents will be able to enjoy the space and new attractions free from traffic.

READ MORE: Hall Gate and Silver Street set to be transformed

New bespoke lighting will also be introduced on Silver Street which will help to build “vibrancy” to the area. The lighting will be themed for major events that are held in the town centre, including Tour de Yorkshire, St Leger and the Christmas light switch on.

It is anticipated the development will bring new employment opportunities and inward investment to Doncaster.

The redevelopment of Hall Gate and Silver Street will help turn the area into the Innovation Quarter as detailed in the Urban Centre Masterplan.

Work to rejuvenate the streets is expected to be completed in 2019.