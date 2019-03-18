Doncaster vigil to be held tonight for victims of New Zealand terror attack

A vigil will be held in Doncaster tonight to remember the victims of the terrorist attack in New Zealand which left 50 people dead.

The event, organised by Doncaster Stand Up To Racism, will be held in Sir Nigel Gresley Square from 6pm when people will be invited to remember the victims who died when a lone gunman carried out a mass shooting spree at two mosques in Christchurch last Friday.

People will be invited to light candles in the square while there will also be a number of speakers – including figures from the local Muslim community in Doncaster.

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, a self-described white supremacist and who live streamed the attack on Facebook, has been charged with murder.

The event is scheduled to take place between 6pm and 8pm.