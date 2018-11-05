Doncaster war hero Ben Parkinson to pay tribute to WW1 bellringers on TV tonight

Doncaster war hero Ben Parkinson will pay tribute to more than 1,400 bellringers who were killed during World War One in a tribute TV show tonight.

Ben will feature on BBC One’s Inside Out show tonight trying his hand at bellringing at Sprotbrough’s St Mary’s Church as the 100th anniversary of the end of the 1914-18 conflict approaches.

Doncaster's Ben Parkinson tries his hand at bell ringing in Sprotbrough.

During World War One, more than 1,400 bell ringers from across the country were killed in action – including Doncaster bell ringer Harry Champion.

Last year, a drive called Ringing Remembers was launched to replace each ringer lost in the war with a new ringer to honour their memory – and Ben visited the church last month to highlight the story for the filming of the show, presented by Keeley Donovan.

Bellringer Graham Hunt said: “We are very lucky to have an amazing band of ringers at Sprotbrough aged between 13 and 87 years and many of these have dedicated their lives to ringing.

“Ringing Remembers has been so successful that over 1,700 new recruits are ‘learning the ropes’.

He said: “Our aim at Sprotbrough was to recruit new ringers in the scheme and to help find a new team for Doncaster Minster.

“We are very proud of our twelve new recruits who have been dedicated to learning in time to ring on Armistice Day over the last few months.

“Six of these ringers - Noah McDermott, Sandie Fancourt, Ross Havenhand, Katie Havenhand and Graham Hunt are to feature on the programme ringing alongside Ben, supported by ringing teacher and tower captain Tim Wheeler, teacher Jay Downes and Mary Guy, tower captain of the Minster.

Ben, Britain's most badly injured Afghanistan soldier, had both legs amputated, suffered serious brain injuries and more than 30 other injuries after a roadside bomb exploded more than a decade ago.

Since then, he has made a remarkable recovery and has taken part in a series of gruelling charity challenges.



