Doncaster woman set for Saturday Night Takeaway TV spectacular in Florida

A Doncaster woman is gearing up for TV stardom this weekend as one of the winners in the finale of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway show.

Janice Jinks won a trip to Orlando on the hit ITV show earlier this month - and will be among scores of viewers taking part in the big series' finale this Saturday night.

But the big show will be missing presenter Ant McPartlin with Declan Donnelly hosting the show alone after his co-star's arrest after a drink drive smash last month.

Foster carer Janice won a ‘place on the plane’ during the happiest minute of the week as part of the pair's smash hit show which picks viewers at random to fly out to the United States on holiday.

Nominated as part of a Mother’s Day special, McPartlin presented her with her family’s ticket to Orlando during the live show, saying: “Janice has been a foster mum for over 30 years; you’ve fostered over 50 children.”

Nominating Janice for the prize, one of Janice’s daughters, Nikita Curry said: “My mum does everything for us and never asks for anything in return – well now, we’ve finally been able to give something back.”

Janice, her husband and two foster children will be whisked off to Orlando, spending a week at the resort, and being a part of live Saturday Night Takeaway finale this weekend.

In Florida, work is currently underway to build the enormous set where the show will take place.

Declan Donnelly and co-hosts Stephen Mulhern and Scarlett Moffatt have already flown out for the finale at Universal's Orlando resort.