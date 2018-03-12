Doncaster woman wins trip to Orlando on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

A Doncaster woman is preparing for the trip of a lifetime after winning a trip to Orlando on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway TV show.

Foster carer Janice Jinks won a ‘place on the plane’ during the happiest minute of the week as part of the pair's smash hit Saturday night ITV show which picks viewers at random to fly out to the United States on holiday.

Ant McPartlin picks Janice out for her place on the plane. (Photo: ITV).

Nominated as part of a Mother’s Day special, host Ant McPartlin presented her with her family’s ticket to Orlando during the live show, saying: “Janice has been a foster mum for over 30 years; you’ve fostered over 50 children.”

Referring to Janice’s role as a Mockingbird Hub Carer with Trust Fostering, the fostering service run by Doncaster Children’s Services Trust, he added: “You’ve even become a foster grandparent. We think you deserve a place on the plane!”

Janice is one of the Trust’s Mockingbird Hub Carers, a specially trained foster carer who supports foster families across Doncaster and becomes a grandma figure for children and young people in foster care.

Nominating Janice for the prize, one of Janice’s daughters, Nikita Curry said: “My mum does everything for us and never asks for anything in return – well now, we’ve finally been able to give something back.”

The foster carer was surprised during Saturday's show.

Janice, her husband and two foster children will be whisked off to Orlando, spending a week at the resort, and being a part of live Saturday Night Takeaway finale in April.

After the show Janice said: “I’ve never been as shocked in my life, I don’t know how they have managed to pull this off, but I’ve have such an amazing night with my beautiful girls.”

“Going to Orlando and being a part of the show will be a once in a lifetime experience for me and the children I foster. Fostering is one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done, and I would never have expected to be chosen for a prize like this!”

If you’ve been inspired by Janice’s story you can find out more about fostering with the Trust, and watch the clip of Janice being surprised with her prize during the show, by searching for Trust Fostering on Facebook.

Janice has been a foster carer for many years.

People from all backgrounds can make great carers, regardless of marital status, sexuality, race or religion. All that is required is at least one spare bedroom, an enthusiastic and passionate attitude and the time and patience for dealing with children and young people.

