Dozens join early morning queue as new Wilko store opens in Sheffield

More than 70 eager shoppers started queuing early in the morning for the opening of a new Wilko store in Sheffield.

Local shoppers descended on the new store at St James Retail Park, with queues outside the shop starting to form at 7.30am - hours ahead of its opening.

Wilko is the latest addition to St James Retail Park.

READ MORE: Hundreds queue as new TK Maxx store opens in Sheffield

The first 100 customers received a £5 gift card and goody bags while shoppers on the day enjoyed free cupcakes.

A ceremonial ribbon cutting was led by Wilko's Anthony Houghton and Tom Rahilly, a representative from Save the Children who attended on behalf of the Wilko Charity Partnership.

Wilko St James Retail Park branch manager Andrew Billam presented the charity partnership with a £600 cheque for all three charities.

READ MORE: Greggs opens at Sheffield's newest retail park

And the fun is set to continue when St James Retail Park formally launches too – on the 7 July, Wilko customers will be treated to free ice cream.

Mr Billam said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support of the local people, it’s a very positive start to our residence here at St James Retail Park and we can’t wait to welcome more customers to the new store.”

READ MORE: Superdrug to open new store in Sheffield

Founded in 1930 by JK Wilkinson, the company was created to deliver his vision of providing customers with a huge choice of product at the best possible price combined with top customer service.

The firm remains a third generation, family-owned business after more than 85 years of trading and the chain has 418 stores across the UK.