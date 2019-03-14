Dozens of knives handed in and samurai sword seized as Hull police crack down on knife crime

Humberside Police have released pictures showing dozens of knives that have been handed into amnesty bins in Hull during Operation Sceptre.

Operation Sceptre is a national knife crime campaign which aims to reduce the number of people, especially young people, carrying a weapon which is running from March 11 - 17.

A samurai sword was seized as part of a drugs raid on Monday in Hull.

Knife bins are positioned in stations in Bridlington, Goole, Beverley, Grimsby, Scunthorpe and Osborne Street and Clough Road in Hull, and officers are asking anyone with knives that they no longer want to hand them in so they can be safely destroyed.

Superintendent Joanne Roe, leading Operation Sceptre, said “I am really pleased with the number of knives that have been handed in so far.

“In some cases these knives are held as souvenirs and owners want to have them destroyed so they don’t get into the wrong hands.

A knife seized from a stolen car in Hull.

I want anyone who has this type of weapon to bring them to their nearest station and let us destroy them.

“Some of the bins are getting quite full now and our ongoing work across the force in seizing knives during drugs warrants and arrests is bringing in some very dangerous looking weapons.

“We have seized a number of weapons during drugs warrants, including a Samurai sword in a drugs raid on Monday in Hull."

Dozens of knives have been handed into police as part of Operation Sceptre.

Knives and weapons, including other items made or adapted for the sole purpose of causing injury to someone, can be handed in throughout this week.

In addition to supporting the weapons surrender, Humberside police officers will be conducting weapons sweeps, attending local schools as part of the #NoMoreKnives campaign and doing proactive patrols across our area.

he bins will remain at the police stations until Sunday March 17.