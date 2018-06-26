Dramatic footage shows aftermath of ram raid on Flannels in Leeds city centre

Dramatic footage has emerged following a reported ram raid on a popular Leeds city centre clothing store.

Flannels on Vicar Lane. PIC: Google

Police are appealing for witnesses after Flannels, on Vicar Lane, was ram raided by a silver transit van at around 10.50pm on Monday, June 26.

Items of clothing were stolen with the offenders escaping in a black Audi estate car.

The van used has now been recovered and enquiries are ongoing.

A police spokesperson said: "We had a report of a ram raid at Flannels in Vicar Lane about 10.50pm last night – a silver transit van used to gain entry to the store and items of clothing stolen by offenders who left the scene in a black Audi estate.

Dramatic footage has emerged of ram raid in Leeds city centre.'PIC: Yappapp

"The van has been recovered for forensic examination and a scene remains in place at the shop for forensic work this morning.

"Enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

"Anyone who witnessed it or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13180309802."

The same store was also targeted in December 2017.

