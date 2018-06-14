Dramatic footage shows planes battling Storm Hector to land at Leeds Bradford Airport

This dramatic footage shows the difficult conditions pilots had to contend with while coming in to land at Leeds Beadford Airport today.

PICS: Charlotte Graham

Storm Hector has caused problems throughout Yorkshire and the north of England with gusts thought to be around 60 mph battering the region.

As this footage, shot by Charlotte Graham, show - pilots had the unenviable task of trying to complete the smoothest landing possible in the gale force winds.

A yellow weather warning was issued yesterday by the Met Office and it seems from this footage that landing at Leeds Bradford Airport was a trickier task than usual.

Although it is thought that the worst of the storm has now passed Yorkshire, the warning remains in place until 3pm.

Highways England also issued warnings yesterday to motorists, telling people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.