Dramatic photos show devastation caused as Storm Hector continues to blast Leeds

These dramatic photos show the extent of the damage caused by Storm Hector in Leeds.

The snaps were taken by Rouzbeh Rezaei on Victoria Road in Hyde Park on Thursday morning and show a tree which has blown on top of a parked vehicle.

The fallen tree in Headingley. PIC: Rouzbeh Rezaei

Leeds woke up to heavy gales from Storm Hector, with buses diverted in Otley after a branch blocked off a major route

The warning was put out yesterday (Wednesday) and is in place between 3am and 3pm, with winds of up to 60mph predicted for the city.

Due to a deep area of low pressure, which is named Storm Hector, the strongest winds reached Northern Ireland during the early hours of Thursday.

These strong winds then spread eastwards across other northern parts of the UK during the morning.



Highways England have also warned motorists about the dangers of driving in high winds.

