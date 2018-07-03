Dramatic photos show North Yorkshire high school engulfed in flames

Fire crews have been battling a huge fire at a North Yorkshire secondary school overnight.

The blaze, at Sherburn High School, in Sherburn-in-Elmet, was first reported just before midnight and appliances from Tadcaster, Huntington, Garforth, Pontefract and aerial ladder platforms from Leeds and Harrogate attended this incident which involved a building measuring approximately 20m by 25m in size.

Sherburn school fire. PIC: @NYPRoadCrime

Crews remained on scene throughout the night and used multiple main jets and ground monitors and the school will be closed to everyone today (Tuesday).

Currently the incident has been scaled down to two appliances which will maintain a presence for most of the day damping down hot spots.

Fire investigation will be undertaken during the daylight hours and further information will be made available in due course.

Sherburn High School said on their website in a statement: "Due to a serious fire, school is closed today to everyone."