Dramatic pictures show aftermath of Halifax crash

A woman was taken to hospital and arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a serious crash in Halifax.

The driver of a silver Citroen Xsara was arrested and then taken to Leeds General Infirmary following the smash at the junction of Skircoat Moor Road and Birdcage Lane in Halifax.

The crash happened at around 10.25pm on Friday, February 16.

West Yorkshire Police Road Police officer known as Traffic Dave tweeted about the accident, saying: "Consequences of drinking and driving"

And these pictures how the devastating damage to the vehicle following the collision.

The pictures show the aftermath of the accident PIC: West Yorkshire RPU