Dramatic pictures show extent of Doncaster factory blaze + VIDEO

These dramatic pictures show the extent of a huge fire which engulfed a Doncaster factory in flames this morning.

Fire crews have spent much of the day the site in Kirk Sandall after fire broke out at around 5.15am.

The blaze rages at the Transpoint building in Kirk Sandall.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has released pictures of the huge fire which ripped through the Transpoint building on the Kirk Sandall Industrial Estate which houses a number of firms.

A kitchen warehouse and a fencing firm are both thought to have suffered damage in the blaze on Sandall Stones Road.

Crews have spent much of the day at the scene in Kirk Sandall.

Residents were urged to keep their door and windows closed as a precaution and at the height of the blaze there were seven fire engines at the scene.

Video courtesy of Alan Wright.

The fire broke out at 5.15am this morning.