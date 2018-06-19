Dramatic video shows moment lorry almost collides with car just off M62 in Leeds

This dramatic footage shows the moment a lorry almost collides with a car at the traffic lights of a junction just off the M62.

The dramatic footage shows a vehicle pass through a green traffic light at the bottom of the eastbound exit slip road of the M62 at junction 27 for Gildersome in the early hours of Tuesday morning, when a lorry approaches from the left, causing the driver to stop in the middle of the carriageway.

The driver of the lorry was reported.

In a tweet, motorway officer for West Yorkshire Police Martin WIllis said: "This video shows why it's always crucial to proceed through a junction with caution and keep your eyes on other traffic, even when you have a green traffic light!

"Luckily for me I did, otherwise that would have hurt! Driver reported."