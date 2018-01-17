Drax to alter fourth power plant to biomass

DRAX plans to complete the conversion of its fourth biomass power plant with a view to it coming online later in the year.

The power giant has converted half its power plant in Yorkshire, once Europe’s most polluting coal-fired power station, to burn wood pellets made from sustainably sourced dry sawdust.

Drax said it would complete work on the fourth unit conversion in the second half of this year as part of a major planned outage, before returning it to service in late 2018.

“The capital cost is significantly below the level of previous conversions, re-purposing the existing co-firing facility on site to deliver biomass to the unit,” the company said in a statement.

Will Gardiner, Drax Group chief executive, said: “We welcome the Government’s support for further sustainable biomass generation at Drax, which will allow us to accelerate the removal of coal from the electricity system, replacing it with flexible low carbon renewable electricity.”