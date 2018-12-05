Dream job: Get paid to test chocolate and sweets in Yorkshire

If you love chocolate, but never thought the day would come where you could get paid to eat it, then we’ve found the perfect job for you.

Nestlé is searching for a product tester to test confectionery at Nestlé York, located on Haxby Road

The job description reads, “Calling all sweet tooths, chocaholics, and people who like a sugary treat a little bit too much!

“We have your dream job and will pay for you to indulge in eating some of our clients best products.”

What the job involves

As a product tester you will taste a range of chocolate and sweets before then talking about them and sharing your opinions with the rest of the team.

This will lead to the development of the taste and texture of chocolate and sweet confectionery.

Job requirements

You need to be available for 4 hours a week, as the role requires you for two hour sessions, twice a week

Due to the nature of the products you'll be testing the role is not suitable for anyone with the following food allergies - peanuts or tree nuts, gluten, soya, milk, wheat, eggs

Additionally if you don't eat gelatine products this role is probably not suitable for you

Experience is not necessary, although a love of chocolate and all things sweet is essential for any would be product tester

To become a product tester you must be able to work one or more of the following shift patterns, and commit on a long term basis to this role:

- Mon & Tues: 9.30 - 11.30 or 16:00 - 18:00

- Weds & Thurs: 9.30 - 11.30

- Wed: 13.00 - 15.00

- Fri: 9.30 - 11.30

This role is part-time and the salary is £10.00 per hour (four hours per week).

For more information or to apply for this role visit the Indeed website.