Drewton’s Farm Shop has sights on opening for weddings

An award-winning farm shop in East Yorkshire is pressing ahead with plans to create a purpose-built wedding and events venue offering uninterrupted views of the Yorkshire Wolds countryside.

Construction work at Drewton’s Farm Shop, near South Cave, is expected to begin in the coming months and be completed early next year.

The new venue at Drewton's will enjoy this view out across the Yorkshire Wolds.

With planning permission having been secured, economic and market feasibility studies are being carried out by owner Katie Taylor, inset, and her team who plan to add the venue to the rear of Drewton’s existing buildings.

The farm shop opened seven-and-a-half years ago and champions locally-sourced food and drink.

Ms Taylor said: “It’s going to be an amazing venue to support our farm shop, restaurant and commitment to championing all things local.

“We hope to expand our ‘meet the producer’ food events and will have better facilities to cater for weddings and civil ceremonies, conferences, educational visits, charity fundraisers, themed dining evenings, celebrations, shooting parties and other events.”

She said the business had been catering for private functions for years in its existing restaurant, but a lack of space has meant she has not been able to cater for larger events such as seasonal food festivals and tourism events organised in conjunction with regional tourism bodies.