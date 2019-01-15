Drink driver arrested in Harrogate a week after passing test is handed lengthy ban

A TEENAGER who was arrested for drink driving just a week after passing his test has been banned from the roads for 20-months.

Fraser Dias, 18, of Harrogate was one of a total of 123 motorists arrested during North Yorkshire Police’s Christmas drink and drug drive campaign.

.

Police arrested Dias when he blew more than twice the legal limit when breathalysed after being stopped on Clarence Drive, Harrogate, just before 3am on December 21.

North Yorkshire Police said Dias had passed his driving test the week before.

Dias, was banned from driving for 20-months and fined £120 with £115 costs when he appeared before magistrates.

Between December 1 and January 1, officers arrested 123 drivers on suspicion of drink or drug driving under the North Yorkshire-wide campaign.

Many of those charged are due in court in the coming weeks.

Several have already been sentenced by magistrates this month, including:

Steven Burns, 39, of York, banned for 18 months and fined £311 with £116 costs after he was charged with drink driving in York.

Varrie Edwards, 45, of Carlton Miniott near Thirsk, banned for 18 months and fined £120 with £115 costs after being charged with drink driving in Carlton Miniott.

Ben Scott, 19, of Bentham, banned for 22 months, a 12-week curfew and ordered to pay £250 compensation after being charged with drink driving and aggravated vehicle taking in Burton in Lonsdale.

Laura Camsey, 22, of Ripon, banned for 20 months and fined £384 with £123 costs after being charged with drink driving in Ripon.

Sylvia Horsman, 75, of Harrogate, banned for 12 months and fined £200 with £115 after being charged with drink driving in Harrogate.

Zaheer Ahmed, 47, of Batley, West Yorkshire, banned from driving for 20 months and fined £300 with £115 costs after being charged with drink driving in Staxton, Ryedale.

Sergeant Andy Morton, of North Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Group, said: “When we respond to crashes involving drunk or drugged-up drivers, we witness the indescribable carnage they cause to themselves and innocent people. If you saw what I saw, I guarantee you’d never even consider driving under the influence.

“That’s why we’ll continue to work with our 95 Alive road safety partners on education campaigns to change behaviours and carry out enforcement work throughout 2019 to get as many drink and drug drivers as possible banned from North Yorkshire’s roads.”

The number of drink and drug drivers arrested across the county fell by 10 per cent this December compared to last, with lower average breathalyser readings and fewer heavily-intoxicated drivers.