Drink-driver crashed into parked cars while three times over limit

A drink-driver who crashed into two parked cars in Wighill, near Wetherby, was found to be more than three times over the legal limit.

Acting Inspector, Paul Cording and Traffic Constable, David Minto of Harrogate roads policing group were called to the scene on Saturday night, December 9.

A number of breath samples were taken from the driver, reading between 111 and 114 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Paul Cording took to Twitter to report the incident but noted that fortunately nobody had been injured as a result.

TC Minto tweeted: "The driver from the #Wighill RTC has provided an evidential breath specimen in excess of three times the limit. A handover has been prepared and he will be interviewed much later today when sober #OverTheLimitUnderArrest #Fatal4 #DontDrinkAndDrive"