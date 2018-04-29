Drinkers evacuated from pub after mystery chemical scare

Have your say

Around 40 revellers had to leave a bar when an unidentified gas caused them to cough and struggle for breath.

The incident happened last night at a cocktail bar called Dr Inks in Stockton-on-Tees, Cleveland.

An arcade containing several pubs was evacuated and cordoned off.

Police and fire crews have not yet identified the mystery substance.

Drinkers described how the 'slow-moving' gas began to drift through the air, leaving people struggling to breathe. Eventually around 40 people were affected by coughing fits before crowds began to leave the bar.

Police are analysing CCTV to establish where the gas came from and if anyone was responsible for releasing it.

Nobody was hospitalised although ambulance crews were sent to the scene.

