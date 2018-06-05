Driver admits killing South Yorkshire pedestrian in collision

Have your say

A 21-year-old driver has admitted killing a pedestrian in a South Yorkshire collision.

Joshua Mewes, 21, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, accused of causing the death of Bramley man, Robert John Kolt, 64, by driving dangerously.

Mewes, of Highfield Park, Maltby pleaded guilty to the charge during the brief hearing.

The collision took place in Doncaster Road, Dalton on March 18 last year, and involved a Honda Civic vehicle.

Mewes was granted unconditional bail until his next court appearance on July 20, when he is due to be sentenced for the offence.

