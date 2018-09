Have your say

Police caught a 13-year-old driver at the wheel of a stolen car during a chase where speeds had reached up to 100mph.

The Volkswagen Golf was taken during a house burglary in Shipley last night, and police patrols spotted it being driven through Keighley.

Officers gave chase and used a stinger device to stop the driver in Bingley - where they were shocked to discover he was only 13.

Two arrests have been made.