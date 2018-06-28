Driver appears at court charged with killing woman in Sheffield Parkway crash

A 41-year-old driver has appeared at court, charged with killing a woman and seriously injuring three other people in a crash on the Sheffield Parkway.

Anser Rasib, 41, was brought before Sheffield Magistrates' Court this morning, charged with one count of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

No plea was entered during the short hearing.

Magistrates sent the case to Sheffield Crown Court, and released Rasib, of Stone Delf, Fulwood on bail until his next scheduled court appearance on July 26 this year.

The collision took place on the Sheffield Parkway at around 8pm on July 8 last year, when a Skoda Fabia vehicle, allegedly driven by Rasib, collided with a Honda Jazz vehicle near to the exit with Parkway Markets.

An 88-year-old woman, travelling as a passenger in the Honda vehicle, died in the collision. Two women and a man also suffered serious injuries.