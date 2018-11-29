Driver charged after accident on the A63 near Melton

Have your say

A driver has been charged with multiple offences following a collision on the A63 yesterday.

The man had been stopped by police officers over the nature of his driving when it is alleged he sped off.

His car, a black VW, was then involved in a crash with a red Mercedes on the A63 near St Andrews Quay, in Hull.

The driver of the Mercedes was uninjured.

The Golf then crashed a short time later as it left the A63, near Melton.

A 19-year-old from Nottingham was arrested at the scene and has subsequently been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, driving without insurance and possession of cannabis.

Police are appealing for witnesses.