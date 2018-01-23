Driver chased across Yorkshire for nine miles and bitten by police dog - all because of defective headlight

Have your say

A DRIVER endangered the lives of drivers and pedestrians during nine-mile high speed police chase - all because police wanted to pull him over for a broken headlight.

Altaf Kotia drove on pavements, rammed a police car and overtook an ambulance which was on its way to an emergency call-out.

A court heard Kotia was eventually arrested after crashing into roadworks and was bitten by a police dog as he struggled to escape.

A judge who sentenced Kotia to ten months in prison told him: “It is a miracle that no one was injured or killed in this case.”

Alisha Kaye, prosecuting, said police officers signalled for Kotia to stop his Vauxhall Corsa just after midnight on June 26 last year as it had a defective headlight.

Kotia sped off along Wyther Lane, Bramley, reaching 70mph in a 30mph area.

The prosecutor said Kotia drove across junctions without stopping and went through red lights on Bridge Road, Abbey Road and Kirkstall Lane.

Kotia then overtook an ambulance on Burley Road, close to Leeds city centre and almost caused caused another vehicle to crash.

He drove through a pedestrian area on Park Lane before heading on to Belle Vue Road and Kirkstall Road.

Kotia then drove at the police vehicle when officers caught up with him before heading back on to Burley Road and Cardigan Road.

Miss Kaye said officers were unable to continue the pursuit because of the damage to their vehicle.

Other officers were called to the incident before Kotia lost control of her car and collided with a lamp post and roadworks on Queens Road.

A police dog found him hiding in a garden and he was bitten during the course of being arrested. Kotia, of Athlone Grove, Armley, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and having no insurance.