Have your say

POLICE are appealing for information after a 61-year-old man died when the Mercedes he was driving crashed into a wall in Huddersfield.

He was driving a Mercedes C class along Market Street and had turned left onto Gledholt Bank when the car collided with a garden wall on Longroyd Place just before 8pm yesterday (Thurs Jan 26)

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the police via 101, quoting log number 1572 of 25 January.