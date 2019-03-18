Driver dies after mounting pavement in North Yorkshire

A 56-year-old man died after his car mounted the pavement and struck bollards and a stationary vehicle in Sherburn-in-Elmet.

It happened at about 8.20pm on Saturday, March 16, when a black Volvo V50, which was travelling on Low Street towards South Milford, went on to the pavement outside the Spar shop.

The driver was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remained closed until about 12.30am the following day while police investigated and the car was recovered.

Anyone who saw the collision and has not yet been spoken to by police should contact either TC Mark Patterson, or the Thirsk Major Collision Investigation Team via email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or phone 101.

The incident reference number is 12190047785.