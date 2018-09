Firefighters freed a man from a car after a road collision in Keighley early today.

The crash, which involved three cars, took place at the junction of Devonshire Street West and West Lane at about 12.30am.

Fire crews from Keighley and Bingley attended the scene and freed the 21-year-old male driver of one of the cars, a Honda Civic, before he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the crash involved “significant” impact.