Driver in West Yorkshire rolls car upside down after swerving to avoid animal in the road

Have your say

A driver rolled his car over and wrote it off after swerving to avoid an animal on a road in West Yorkshire.

Police issued these photos of the damage to a light blue Mazda after the car swerved off the road and ended up rolling over upside down, leaving it a wreck in a field.

-> Police seize £240,000 Bentley Continental in Leeds

The incident happened in Lofthouse earlier today, according to West Yorkshire Police.

Witnesses saw the animal in the road before the car swerved, according to police.

Fortunately, the driver somehow escaped the crash relatively unscathed.

A spokesman said: "Lofthouse earlier, the driver swerved to avoid an animal (its true witnesses saw the animal), that appeared and ended up rolling his car. Minor injuries only luckily."

The car which ended up sideways in a field. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Join our new traffic and travel Facebook group www.Facebook.com/groups/Leedstraffic

