Driver jumps from car after van skids down Sheffield street before 'head on' crash

A Sheffield driver was forced to flee from his car after a van 'lost control' on black ice before the head-on collision.

The van was travelling down Thornsborough Road in Heeley at around 11am when it skidded on a patch of black ice.

Thornborough Road crash - Credit: Heather Sim

Eyewitnesses said the van lost control and skidded down the road, into the path of a black saloon car.

The driver of the black car was reportedly forced to jump from his vehicle as the van hurtled towards it.

The van eventually smashed into the front of the black car, causing extensive damage to its front.

Police were forced to close the road as they dealt with the accident with black ice causing many more problems across the city.

Thornborough Road crash Crash - Credit: Heather Sim

Neighbours captured video footage of a car spinning out into the middle of a road in Walkley after skidding on black ice this morning.

Thankfully, the driver managed to avoid crashing into any other vehicles on the road as he skidded through the junction of Providence Road and into Walkley Bank Road.

An eyewitnesses said that there had already been three crashes at the junction this morning before neighbours covered the road with grit from nearby grit bins.