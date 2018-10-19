Driver 'narrowly missed' 65mph train as he ignored Knaresborough level crossing signs

A man who narrowly missed a train travelling at 65mph after ignoring signs at a level crossing near Knaresborough train station has been handed a fine.

Steven Morris, aged 27 and of Fell Brow, Longridge, appeared before West Yorkshire Magistrates’ court on October 1.

On Monday March 5, this year, at around 10.11am, Morris drove his vehicle across Green Lane level crossing near Knaresborough station, failing to contact the signaller using a dedicated phone adjacent to the crossing.

The defendant’s dash-cam captures the moment he left his car to read the safety instructions on the crossing, before ignoring them and driving over the crossing.

As he attempts to cross the tracks, Morris’s vehicle is then narrowly missed by a Northern train travelling at 65mph.

At court, Morris admitted a charge of endangering safety on the railway.

PC Dave Knox from BTP, said: “Morris’s dangerous actions could have had fatal consequences, he was extremely lucky that his car wasn’t struck by the Northern service. If it had, I am confident he would have lost his life.

“People who misuse level crossings fail to realise the consequence of their actions, and that we will actively investigate and bring offenders before the courts. Please never take the risk, the warning signs are there for a reason.”

He was ordered to pay a £415 fine, victim surcharge of £41 and costs totalling £85.