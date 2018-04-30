Driver shows how NOT to join a motorway from hard shoulder in shocking footage

Rejoining the motorway from the hard shoulder can often feel like a daunting task.

Drivers should only ever pulled over on the hard shoulder if there is a genuine emergency and have no other choice.

How not to rejoin the motorway - Image: @WYP_PCWILLIS

Cars thunder past just feet away from the hard shoulder and rejoining traffic can be a difficult manoeuvre.

However, there is a correct way to rejoin the motorway and an incorrect, and much more dangerous method.

PC Martin Willis shared shocking footage of a driver narrowly avoiding a high-speed crash with a lorry after rejoining the motorway.

In the footage, the driver can be seen on the edge of the hard shoulder on the M62 before setting off and putting his right indicator on.

The driver then immediately pulls out into the left-hand lane, despite a lorry following closely behind.

Fortunately, the lorry driver was able to slow down just in time to avoid crashing into the car.

PC Willis tweeted: "This is how NOT to join the motorway from the hard shoulder!

"Fortunately, for the occupants of this vehicle, the driver of the lorry was able to slow in time.

"Build up your speed on the hard shoulder to match that of traffic in lane 1. Indicate and move out into lane 1. #M62"

The AA have said that hundreds of people are killed or injured each year in incidents on hard shoulders and lay-bys.

An AA poll found that illness or toilet breaks were the most common excuses for drivers making non-emergency stops on the motorway.

Mark Spowage, AA patrol of the year, said: “The hard shoulder is a highly dangerous place with vehicles thundering past just feet away but some people don’t fully appreciate the risks involved in stopping on it.

“Most weeks we have incidents where a member’s car is struck while on the hard shoulder and it seems to be an increasing issue, which is a serious concern.

"Thankfully most people heed the safety advice and get out of the car and behind the barrier before calling for assistance.

“You should only stop if it is a genuine emergency and have no choice – it really is the last resort."

If you stop for any other reason, you could be fined up to £100 and receive three penalty points,