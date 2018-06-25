Driver sought over near-miss with bicycle that left cyclist with two fractured elbows

POLICE ARE hoping to trace a middle-aged woman whose car was involved in a near-miss with a cyclist.

The 43-year-old male cyclist braked hard to avoid a collision with the car and was thrown over the handlebars of his bike, fracturing both elbows.

The incident happened at about 6pm on Thursday, June 14, at Low Lane, Birstall, near its junction with Middlegate.

The car was believed to be a dark-coloured Ford Focus or Fiesta and the driver, a middle-aged woman, stopped and spoke to the cyclist but failed to leave her details.

Police are appealing for this woman to come forward as they would like to speak to her as part of their ongoing enquiries. They have said the incident is not currently being treated as a fail-to-stop collision.

Officers would also like to speak to anyone else who has witnessed any part of this incident.

Contact can be made with the Roads Policing Unit via 101 or by using the Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. Anyone contacting the police about this incident should quote log 2002 of 14/06.