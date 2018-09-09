Drivers thanked for their patience while vulnerable person is ‘helped off’ Sheffield motorway ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Motorists travelling on a Sheffield stretch of motorway this afternoon have been thanked for their patience, after many experienced delays while police attempted to help a vulnerable person.

The incident took place near to the exit of Junction 34 on the M1 at Sheffield.

A spokesman for Highways England said on Twitter: “You may have just been held up in a block and seen 20mph speeds in place.

“With the help of South Yorkshire Police Operational Support we have helped a vulnerable person off the motorway to get the help they need.

“Thanks for your patience and understanding.”

Help and support is available through The Samaritans. Call them on 116 123