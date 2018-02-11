Drivers warn of 'horrendous' conditions on Snake Pass

This was the scene on Snake Pass this morning. Picture: Ian Harvey

This was the scene on Snake Pass this morning, leading motorists to warn of 'horrendous' driving conditions.

After making his way over Snake Pass, driver, Ian Harvey, warned: "Just come over, it was horrendous."

He added: "We were heading towards Sheffield just descending from the top of Snake. Cars were stuck heading up the hill in the opposite direction. It was treacherous, solid-packed ice with snow and had most definitely not been gritted."

Mr Harvey was responding to a Tweet from the Snake Pass Watch account that was posted earlier today, which said: "Heavy snowfall on Snake Pass at present but no reported closure yet. Driving conditions described as being hazardous."

This comes after the Met Office issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for the region, forecasting 'frequent, heavy hail and snow showers' for today.



