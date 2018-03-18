Drivers warned not to travel as more snow forecast for Leeds

Have your say

Driving conditions are hazardous and dozens of bus services were suspended this morning after heavy snow continued overnight.

Further snow showers are expected to affect the city today (Sunday) after the Beast from the East continued to bring freezing weather.

Leeds City Council said gritters had been treating roads overnight and road crews were mobilised to clear drifting on high routes.

Dozens of bus services have been suspended or diverted from some routes - FULL LIST HERE.

The Met Office has a yellow weather warning in place for Yorkshire and Humber.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Snow showers are likely to continue throughout Sunday, with an increased chance that longer spells of snow will affect some areas."

Heavy snow continued overnight

Drivers have been warned not to travel unless necessary due to snow and ice.

South Yorkshire Police said roads in South Yorkshire were 'horrendous'.

The M1 is currently running as a single lane, the Woodhead Pass and Snake Pass are closed and many roads around Yorkshire are treacherous.

