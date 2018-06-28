Drivers warned of motorway delays after two-lorry crash on M62 closes three lanes

Have your say

Three lanes of the M62 have been closed this afternoon following a crash involving two lorries.

Highways England is reporting two HGVs have crashed on the M62 Eastbound just after junction 28 (Tingley), with one stuck blocking two lanes.

There are already delays from J27 and these are expected to build yet further.

Motorists are advised to plan an alternative route - you don't want to miss the England game kick off, after all!

Highways England said: "#M62 eastbound just after J28 #Tingley - 2 HGVs involved in RTC, with one stuck blocking tow lanes. Delays from J27 already."

