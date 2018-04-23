Drivers warned to expect rush hour delays due to smart motorway fault on West Yorkshire motorway

Have your say

Motorists have been warned to expect rush hour delays due to a 'signal fault' on a West Yorkshire motorway.

The M62 Westbound at Junction 28-27 is running with the hard shoulder closed.

The problem has been caused by a 'signal issue' on the stretch of smart motorway.

Highways England said: "#M62 #SmartMotorways. J28-27 westbound. A signal issue means we are unable to open the hard shoulder.

"Expect extra delays during rush hour, please avoid the area if at all possible.

"Recovery will be at J28 to clear any vehicles from live lane, work is planned tonight to fix this".

Some drivers were less than impressed with the issue.

Jack Mitchell said on Twitter: "Years of roadworks to enable smart motorways then a signal fault means it can't be used !!"

Highways England replied: "Good afternoon Jack. Whilst it most certainly isn't what we want, with a traffic management system as complex as smart motorways faults can and do occur.

"We endeavour to resolve them and restore full service as quickly as we can. Many thanks."