Driving instructor's uninsured son crashed during police chase across Leeds

The son of a driving instructor crashed into two vehicles as he tried to escape from police after he got behind the wheel before passing his test.

A court heard Johnathon Hayward put the lives of road users in danger during the pursuit through a busy residential area of east Leeds.

Richard Walters, prosecuting, said police officers became concerned at the way Hayward was driving a Ford Puma on Ironwood Approach, Seacroft, on March 24 this year.

Hayward, 24, failed to stop and sped off along Hawkshead Crescent and Dufton Approach.

The prosecutor said Hayward reached 50mph in 30mph areas and drove on the wrong said of the carriageway. He also failed to brake when driving across junctions.

The pursuit continued along Foundry Mill Street, Moresdale Lane, South Parkway and onto the Ring Road.

Hayward collided with a Transit Van and a VW Golf as he approached York Road.

The defendant tried to drive off after the crash but had to stop because of the damage caused to his vehicle.

Hayward, of Cragside Walk, Kirkstall, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, having no licence and having no insurance.

Narinder Rathour, mitigating, said: “He says this was the biggest mistake of his life.”

Mr Rathour said Hayward’s father was a driving instructor and had been helping him to learn to drive.

The lawyer said Hayward had decided to buy the car for £300 when he saw it for sale.

He added that Hayward drove off in panic when he saw the officer.

Hayward was given an eight month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work.

He was also banned from driving for 18 months. Judge Geoffrey Marson, QC, said: “The way you drove could have killed some innocent person.”