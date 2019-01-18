Drone image reveals extent of damage after major fire at Northallerton Tyre and Battery Centre

An image captured using a drone has revealed the extent of the damage caused during a major fire at a vehicle workshop in Northallerton.

North Yorkshire Fire Service released the picture, taken by colleagues from County Durham, as investigation work continues at the site in Brompton Road.

A view from above of the damage caused during the major fire at Northallerton Tyre and Battery Centre. Picture: @CDDFRS

Dozens of firefighters were drafted in to tackle the fire on Wednesday evening amid fears that gas cylinders inside could explode.

Homes were evacuated in Priory Close, while shoppers and staff at a nearby Asda were also moved out of the store as a precaution.

Roads around the site were kept closed yesterday as crews continued to damp down the site and monitor it.

Issuing an update via Twitter, the service today said: "Here's a photo from @CDDFRS drone of the damage caused by the fire to the vehicle workshop in Northallerton.

"We'll be on the site this morning for fire investigation. Thanks again to residents and businesses of Northallerton for your patience whilst we dealt with the incident."