Drug addict murdered homeless man over missing bags of heroin

A drug addict murdered another man over missing bags of heroin at a derelict building in Scunthorpe.

Dion Hendry, 24, was today sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 18 years for the murder of 51-year-old Raymond Ward in 2018.

Raymond Ward.

Mr Ward’s body was found in a derelict local authority building in Cliff Gardens on July 9, 2018, Hull Crown Court heard.

He was homeless at the time of his death and was sleeping in the building along with other homeless drug addicts, which included Dion Hendry.

Hendry, of no fixed abode, was described as being ‘dominant’ amongst members of the group.

He inflicted 57 injuries on Mr Ward, mostly to his head, over the disappearance of two bags of heroin.

The inside of the local authority building in Cliff Gardens.

Mr Ward leaves behind two children, a father, brothers and a sister.

Mr Ward’s brother Jon Ward said in a witness statement read out in court: "The opportunity for us as a family to deal with Ray's issues has forever been destroyed by Dion Hendry. He has not only murdered Ray, but also taken away any hope that we may have had to heal our family.

"We have no sympathy for Dion Hendry. We know his history. We know his is yet another wasted life. We feel for his family and the absolute shame he has brought upon them.

"As a family we have had to live with the torture that drug abuse has on a family. We sympathise with all of the families that suffer this way. Very few though see their son, sibling, of father murdered. It is devastating. We know that we can never undo anything now."

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Chris Calvert of Humberside Police’s Major Crime Team said: “Throughout this eight day trial Raymond Ward’s family have had to endure some graphic and upsetting images of the scene and of Mr Ward.

“At the time of his death Mr Ward weighed a mere 51 kg and had been known to have suffered a broken back in recent years which made him particularly vulnerable.

“Dion Hendry pleaded not guilty to this offence which in no small part has added to the distress Mr Ward’s family have had to go through.

“This was a difficult and complex case and I hope today’s verdict brings some comfort to the family who have been so dignified throughout the trial.”