Drug driver 'had three times the legal cocaine limit' in system when stopped - Leeds Court

A DRUG driver was found to have three times the legal amount of cocaine in his system when he was stopped by police.

A court heard Adil Zaman was the subject of a suspended prison sentence for dealing cannabis when he committed the offence on December 23 last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard officers stopped Zaman, 24, as he was driving his VW on the A658 near to Harrogate. Zaman was searched and a small amount of MDMA was found in the pocket of his jeans.

A roadside breath test was carried out which showed Zaman had cocaine in his system.

A further blood test revealed that he had 37 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood in his system. The legal limit is 10 micrograms.

Bashir Ahmed, prosecuting, said Zaman was the subject of a suspended prison sentence for conspiracy to supply cannabis.

That offence involved police seizing a large amount of cannabis resin and class A drugs from the boot of a car. Zaman’s fingerprints were found on a sports bag which contained the cannabis.

He was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work.

Zaman, of Water Lily Road, Heaton, Bradford, pleaded guilty to drug driving, possession of MDMA and breach of a suspended sentence order.

Mr Ahmed said Zaman has a history of being disqualified from driving for speeding and other motoring offences. The prosecutor added: “It shows a very poor attitude to driving.

“These matters are undoubtedly aggravated by his previous offences.”

Judge Penelope Belcher jailed Zaman for 16 weeks. He was also banned from driving for two years.

Judge Belcher told Zaman: “It is time to grow up, behave maturely and comply with the laws of the land, as everybody else is expected to.

“If you do not you can continue to expect further periods in custody.”.