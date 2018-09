Have your say

A drunk man stole from a police car and assaulted an officer in the aftermath of a crash in Castleford.

The man was part of a crowd who had gathered on Fryston Road in Castleford after a collision last night.

While police were working at the scene, he stole an item from a traffic car and assaulted an officer during arrest.

The officer was unhurt.