Duo given suspended sentences for Sheffield nightclub affray after victim retaliated with knife attack

Two men have received suspended prison sentences for a Sheffield nightclub attack on a man, who later retaliated by repeatedly stabbing one of the defendants.

Josiah Foster, 25, and Callum Walters, 23, carried out the attack on Dwayne Satchell at the Sadacca nightclub, Wicker just after 3am on July 2 last year, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor, Carl Fitch, told the court there was some 'bad blood between the parties' which resulted in Foster and Walters 'setting upon' Satchell when they encountered him at the bar.

"What the CCTV footage shows is Mr Satchell being punched in the face by Mr Foster, knocking him to the floor. While he was there he was kicked to the face by Mr Walters. It makes contact as a punch is thrown to his head," said Mr Fitch.

Richard Adams, defending Foster, said: "What the footage goes on to show is Foster being restrained, and can be seen to be stabbed repeatedly [by Satchell]. He's seen to escape, but is later trapped in a doorway where he was stabbed another four times."

The court heard how Foster suffered a total of eight stab wounds in the attack, which caused an arterial bleed and resulted in Foster having to undergo colorectal surgery.

Satchell suffered a broken jaw, but he later refused to provide the police with a victim impact statement for more information on his injuries.

Satchell, 36, of Park Spring Road, Barnsley, was convicted of a charge of wounding for his attack on Foster, and was sentenced to 12-months in prison in December last year. His accomplice, Oneil Josephs, 37, of Lowedges Road, Lowedges was sentenced to a community order for assisting Satchell in the attack.

Foster, of Cookson Close, Parson Cross and Walters, of Framlingham Road, Arbourthorne both pleaded guilty to a charge of affray at an earlier hearing.

The court heard how Foster has previous convictions for a range of offences including possession with intent to supply heroin and possession of a knife, while Walters has convictions for battery and affray.

In mitigation, Mr Adams said the attack had left Foster with post-traumatic stress disorder, and had led to him leading a 'largely reclusive' life.

Despite these difficulties, Mr Adams said Foster had been 'engaging well' with the probation service, as part of the requirements of a suspended sentence order he was made the subject of in October last year.

Defending Walters, James Beck, said: "This is a young man, who went to prison at a fairly early age. Clearly, he can stay out of trouble. It's clear from the CCTV, Your Honour may think, that when they entered the bar their manner was not aggressive. Something clearly happened while they were there."

Recorder Ray Singh sentenced Foster and Walters to 18-months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered them to complete 180 hours of unpaid work each.

He said: "I can step back from imposing an immediate term of imprisonment. The reason for that is you have demonstrated that you can comply well with orders of the court."