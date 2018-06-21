DVD player blaze at Leeds flat: Woman suffered smoke inhalation

Have your say

A WOMAN suffered smoke inhalation after a blaze which is believed to have been caused by a DVD player in a bedroom at a flat in Leeds.

Two crews from Leeds Fire Station were called to the incident at the flat on Hollin Drive, Weetwood, just before 11pm last night (Weds June 20).

Firefighters used one hose reel and two breathing apparatus.

Firefighter Gavin Hampson said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but is thought to have started in a DVD player.

Firefighter Hampson said: "As far as I'm aware she woke up to the smell of smoke.

"She then evacuated her two dogs, went back in the room and saw the smoke before exiting the property."

Firefighter Hampson said the fire did not cause extensive damage.