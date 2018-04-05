E-fit appeal after bike-riding robber snatches woman’s bag in Leeds

Police have released an e-fit of a man they want to trace in connection with a robbery in Leeds.

A woman had her bag snatched by a man on a bike as she walked along Shakespeare Street in Burmantofts last Thursday, March 29.

The 49-year-old woman suffered minor injuries to her arm in the incident, which happened at about 8.15pm.

Her bag contained a mobile phone and a number of other personal items.

Anyone with information is asked to ring West Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.