E-fit appeal after violent robbery in Crossflats, West Yorkshire

Images have been released of two people police want to speak to in connection with a violent robbery.

Anybody who recognises the two women in these e-fit images is asked to call West Yorkshire Police following an incident in Crossflats.

A 22-year-old woman was punched and kicked and had her phone stolen after being approached by a gang of four people, police said.

It happened at around 6pm on February 5 as the victim was walking from Crossflats railway station along Keighley Road.

One of the female suspects grabbed the victim's handbag as she tried to walk past the gang. She was then pushed up against a wall and assaulted.

Police said an Asian male grabbed an i-Phone which fell from her pocket before all four suspects fled towards Bingley.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Suspect one was a white female, aged 17 or 18, 5ft 4in, wearing skinny jeans and hooped earrings.

"The second suspect is described as a white female, aged 17 or 18, 5ft 6in tall and off slim build.

"There was a third female suspects and then an Asian male."

DC Suzanna Jones, of Bradford CID, added: “We are releasing these two images in the hope that members of the public will recognise either of these people.

“I would urge anyone who has any information, or witnesses this incident to come forward and speak to the police.”

Witnesses should call 101 with the crime reference number 13180060485 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.