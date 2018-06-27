E-fit released after Bradford robbery

Police have released an e-fit image of a man they want to speak to after a robbery in Bradford.

Detectives are investigating the offence which took place on Paley Road at the junction with Hall Lane in the East Bowling area between 3.20pm and 3.40pm on Wednesday, June 13.

Two men approached the 18-year-old victim and robbed him of his mobile phone and watch, it was reported.

The first suspect was described to police as a mixed race Asian male, around 18-years-old, 6ft tall, of skinny build with short dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a red, white and blue hoody.

The second suspect was described to officers as possibly being of mixed race, around 18-years-old, 6ft tall, of skinny build, with brown hair that was shorter than the other man's, and brown eyes. He was wearing dark clothing.

Detective Constable Carrie Moore, of Bradford District CID, said: “This offence happened in broad daylight and we are hoping there will have been someone in the area who will have seen males matching the suspects’ descriptions or recognise the male pictured in the e-fit image.

“Anyone with information can either pass it to detectives in Bradford District CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13180286865, or use the Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.”