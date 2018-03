Police have released an e-fit after a robbery in Hull.

The offence took place on New Bridge Road shortly after 4pm on Monday, March 12.

Officers today said it was reported that a man and woman were spoken to by two men.

The culprits then allegedly took the woman’s handbag from her and assaulted the man before running away.

Anyone who recognises the person in the e-fit, or who saw the offence, is asked to call 101, quoting log 317 of March 12, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.