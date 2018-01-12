E-fit released after 'pensioner tricked in Leeds burglary'

Police have today released an e-fit image of a man believed to have tricked a woman in her 80s before carrying out a burglary.

The alleged offence occurred on Wednesday, January 3 at around 9am.

Officers said that the culprit approached the property off Lovell Park Road in the city centre and told the resident that he was there to repair a broken window after it was damaged in a previous burglary.

The victim, a woman in her 80s, allowed him to enter believing he was there to help. He then distracted the victim before removing items, but police have not specified which ones.

He is described as white, between 24- to 30-years-old, around 5ft 11ins and of slim build. He had short brown hair that was curly on top.

Anyone with information is asked to call PC Bainbridge at Leeds District Crime Team via 101, quoting reference number 13180003515.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.